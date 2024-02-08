Sign up
Photo 1737
Paolozzi
Flash of Red February 8 - Architecture
A closer look at the Eduardo Paolozzi sculpture aka ventilation shaft at 2 Bessborough Street.
Wet wet wet
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-08
Another impressive chandelier
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-08
8 February 2024
Pimlico SW1
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
black and white
,
street
,
architecture
,
sculpture
,
urban
,
eduardo paolozzi
,
for2024
,
ventilation shaft
