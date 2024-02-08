Wet wet wet

Lazily waiting for a bus to the office this morning as it was truly wet and murky today. Rain started in the night and continued heavy through the morning. A slight easing at lunchtime gave way to more heavy rain as it darkened and it was still raining when we returned from an evening out. They had heavy snow in Sheffield and closed the schools.
Mum had phone issues first thing - never worked out what it was. It would go straight to voicemail my end and when she tried, she could hear ringing, but my phone wouldn't ring. Before I had a chance to check BT it started working again thank goodness.
After work, Dave met me and we went to an interesting performance called The Collectors by the Southbank Sinfonia - a year-long fellowship programme including young graduate musicians from all over the world. They'd been working with Sam and Rob from Leveret on unearthing old folk tunes and interpreting them in small ensembles. The evening also included a great programme of the folk-based classical canon from Butterworth, Vaughan Williams, Bartók and Holst.