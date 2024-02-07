Dainty caterpillar cake

From Anya's Cafe near the Finnish Embassy where I went with mum to apply for her new passport.
Cold day and damp after a lot of rain in the night. Felt very anxious about it all even though there was no reason to think it would be anything other than straightforward. And it was.
Got to my mum's at 9.30 and hung around a while waiting for the right time to order the Uber. Even so, we were half an hour early at the embassy and they didn't have public toilets so we walked the 3 minutes to the hotel across the way who very kindly allowed mum to use the loos.
Appointment was straightforward if a bit clinical - the member of staff well protected behind her glass window. Mum even had her fingerprints taken. After, we stopped at Anya's Cafe for a cheese toastie and tea and to buy cakes to take home - including this funny caterpillar one. Uber back to mum's flat where I stopped for a short while to order her a new Marimekko handbag.
Home on the buses to relax and drink a Belgian fruit beer.