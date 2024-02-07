Previous
Dainty caterpillar cake by boxplayer
38 / 365

Dainty caterpillar cake

From Anya's Cafe near the Finnish Embassy where I went with mum to apply for her new passport.

Cold day and damp after a lot of rain in the night. Felt very anxious about it all even though there was no reason to think it would be anything other than straightforward. And it was.

Got to my mum's at 9.30 and hung around a while waiting for the right time to order the Uber. Even so, we were half an hour early at the embassy and they didn't have public toilets so we walked the 3 minutes to the hotel across the way who very kindly allowed mum to use the loos.

Appointment was straightforward if a bit clinical - the member of staff well protected behind her glass window. Mum even had her fingerprints taken. After, we stopped at Anya's Cafe for a cheese toastie and tea and to buy cakes to take home - including this funny caterpillar one. Uber back to mum's flat where I stopped for a short while to order her a new Marimekko handbag.

Home on the buses to relax and drink a Belgian fruit beer.

Guinness cake and porter https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-07
Ice light https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-07

7 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Nigel Rogers ace
Oh that is very sweet (literally).
February 7th, 2024  
Cordiander
What an eventful day. The caterpillar cake is so nice :)
February 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Glad it was straightforward 👍 Love this little cake!
February 7th, 2024  
John
Cute, hope it was nice
February 7th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Glad it all went well.
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
