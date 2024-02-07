Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1736
Ice light
Flash of Red February 7 - Architecture
Another internal shot - the light fitting in the foyer of the flats where my mum lives. Very striking - the building itself is art deco.
Dainty caterpillar cake
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-07
Guinness cake and porter
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-07
7 February 2024
Highgate N6
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7883
photos
165
followers
192
following
475% complete
View this month »
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
Latest from all albums
35
1734
36
1735
37
38
2090
1736
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th February 2024 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
black and white
,
architecture
,
for2024
John
Cool shot, love the tones.
February 7th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great shot.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close