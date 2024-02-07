Previous
Ice light by boxplayer
Photo 1736

Ice light

Flash of Red February 7 - Architecture

Another internal shot - the light fitting in the foyer of the flats where my mum lives. Very striking - the building itself is art deco.

7 February 2024
Highgate N6
7th February 2024

ace
John
Cool shot, love the tones.
February 7th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great shot.
February 7th, 2024  
