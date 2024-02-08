Sign up
Previous
Photo 2091
Another impressive chandelier
I seem to be collecting these - at St John's Smith Square at the performance of the Collectors by the Southbank Sinfonia.
Wet wet wet
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-08
Paolozzi
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-08
8 February 2024
Westminster SW1
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
8th February 2024 8:05pm
Tags
sign
,
chandelier
,
concert hall
,
st john's smith square
