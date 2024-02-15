Sign up
Previous
Photo 1744
Puddle in black and white
Flash of Red February 15
The chap faintly amused by the mad old woman dipping her phone into the camera on this bright sunny morning.
Bus stop
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-15
15 February 2024
Pimlico SW1
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
2
4
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7903
photos
166
followers
194
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
15th February 2024 8:14am
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
reflection
,
street
,
puddle
,
for2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant reflection, such a striking image. Love that I can see the sun reflected too!
February 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful reflections
February 15th, 2024
