Puddle in black and white by boxplayer
Puddle in black and white

The chap faintly amused by the mad old woman dipping her phone into the camera on this bright sunny morning.

Bus stop https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-15

15 February 2024
Pimlico SW1
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant reflection, such a striking image. Love that I can see the sun reflected too!
February 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful reflections
February 15th, 2024  
