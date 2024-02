Anna stayed for supper. I'd bought this chocolate bar for Dave for Christmas - a favourite from a Barcelona chocolatier that I'd spotted in a Teddington shop. We were astonished by its truly chunky chunks each labelled 25g. With a slight chilly flavour, it was delicious.Shania Fish Bazar https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-17 Wing mirror selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-17 17 February 2024Walthamstow E17