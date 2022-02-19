Previous
In the dugout by briaan
194 / 365

In the dugout

Our elder son David is a study in concentration as he waits in the dugout for the Newport RAMS. Thank you for your feedback.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait
February 19th, 2022  
