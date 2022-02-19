Sign up
194 / 365
In the dugout
Our elder son David is a study in concentration as he waits in the dugout for the Newport RAMS. Thank you for your feedback.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
194
Renee Salamon
ace
Great portrait
February 19th, 2022
