210 / 365
A sign of the times
For the first time, petrol (gasoline) is more than AU$2.00 per litre. Autogas refers to LPG (Liquefied Petroluem Gas). Some countries do not use LPG in motor vehicles. Thanks for your feedback.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Tags
liquefied petroleum gas (lpg)
