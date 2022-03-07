Previous
date 2022-03-07

A sign of the times
A sign of the times

For the first time, petrol (gasoline) is more than AU$2.00 per litre. Autogas refers to LPG (Liquefied Petroluem Gas). Some countries do not use LPG in motor vehicles. Thanks for your feedback.
