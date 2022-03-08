Sign up
211 / 365
Morning Light
Total cloud cover this morning. This view is looking East using Photomatix Pro 6.2 to combine 4 hand held shots. Thank you for your feedback.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
211
photos
36
followers
72
following
57% complete
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Lou Ann
ace
Such an incredible image, really beautiful. Your combined photos are seamless.
March 8th, 2022
