219 / 365
Split Rock Lighthouse
Amazing clouds frame the Lighthouse at Split Rock, Victoria, Australia. Thanks for your feedback.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
219
photos
36
followers
72
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th March 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lighthouse
Lou Ann
ace
That’s a great lighthouse. The plants on the dunes are great too.
March 16th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great pov
March 16th, 2022
