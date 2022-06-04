Previous
Spider's Web by briaan
299 / 365

Spider's Web

Have you ever takjen a photograph to find a surprise in the detail? Today this narrow depth of field shot showed me a spider's web that I had missed.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
