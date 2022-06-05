Previous
Next
Skyline-Seagull by briaan
300 / 365

Skyline-Seagull

Melbourne's skyline on a cold windy day looking north-east. The seagull was struggling to stay aloft.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Very sombre.....poor seagull !
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise