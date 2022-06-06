Previous
1/2 hour after sunset by briaan
301 / 365

1/2 hour after sunset

Looking east, we are blessed to have this view from our balcony. It is never the same. iPhoneXS -> LR -> PS
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

