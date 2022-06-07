Previous
Autumn colour by briaan
Autumn colour

Today was a rainy day, with a few breaks. I noticed this burst of autumn colour as I droive past the Melbourne Central Cemetery.
HDR7->Photomatix Pro->LRC->PS
7th June 2022

Brian

briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
