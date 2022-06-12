Previous
Sunset by briaan
307 / 365

Sunset

Tonight, an extraordinary glow from the setting sun. This view is from our 25th floor apartment. What a blessing!
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
