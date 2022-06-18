Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
313 / 365
Trees of Wanaka
Today our adventure in New Zealand took us to Lake Wanaka. A stunning lake surrounded by snow clad mountains. These trees on the lake's shore are fascinating. I wonder what stories they could tell.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
313
photos
38
followers
60
following
85% complete
View this month »
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th June 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake wanaka
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific shot of these gnarled trees
June 18th, 2022
Lee
Beautiful shot.
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close