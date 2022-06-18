Previous
Next
Trees of Wanaka by briaan
313 / 365

Trees of Wanaka

Today our adventure in New Zealand took us to Lake Wanaka. A stunning lake surrounded by snow clad mountains. These trees on the lake's shore are fascinating. I wonder what stories they could tell.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Terrific shot of these gnarled trees
June 18th, 2022  
Lee
Beautiful shot.
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise