Bluff by briaan
Bluff

There is a wind farm near The Bluff. Its location is on the southern tip of the South Island of New Zealand.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

