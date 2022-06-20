Sign up
315 / 365
Water Tower
This is a distinctive structure in Invercargill. Once it was the only source of water for the town's people.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Tags
water town
