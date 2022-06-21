Previous
Light House by briaan
316 / 365

Light House

Nugget Point https://www.newzealand.com/sg/feature/nugget-point-lighthouse/ is a beautiful setting for a lighthouse. HDR7->Photomatix Pro->LRC->PS
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

