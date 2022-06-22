Sign up
317 / 365
Milky Way
My first expedition to capture the magnificence of the Milky Way. Away from Invercargill's artificial light glow, pointing south, the view was breathtaking. Laowa 12mm f2.8 lens is amazing.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd June 2022 12:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
