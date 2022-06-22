Previous
Milky Way by briaan
Milky Way

My first expedition to capture the magnificence of the Milky Way. Away from Invercargill's artificial light glow, pointing south, the view was breathtaking. Laowa 12mm f2.8 lens is amazing.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
