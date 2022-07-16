Previous
Next
Scratching by briaan
341 / 365

Scratching

We are in Phillip Island for a vacation. Near our resort unit a family of Cape Barren geese wander about, feeding. The goslings redefine 'cute'
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I'd love to see more of Phillip Island - you chose it for a reason! This is gorgeous!
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise