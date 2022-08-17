Previous
Daffodils by briaan
Photo 373

Daffodils

I love daffodils. Their season seems so short. Thanks for viewing.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
julia ace
What a great bunch

Did you grow them..
August 17th, 2022  
