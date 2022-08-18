Previous
Fly-by by briaan
Photo 374

Fly-by

An unexpected subject turned up. This is the Bolte Bridge in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool shot!
August 18th, 2022  
