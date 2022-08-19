Previous
Next
Crane by briaan
Photo 375

Crane

At Station Pier, Port Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, there is this pier based crane. Dominating the skyline, today's clouds and light accentuate the structure of the example of engineering.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise