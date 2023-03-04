Previous
Joy by briaan
Joy

I felt joy while viewing the many butterfly species at the Melbourne Zoo. Such delicate creatures, seemingly weightless if one settles on you. Counting my blessings
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography.
