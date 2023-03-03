Previous
Meet 'Monkey' by briaan
Photo 570

Meet 'Monkey'

This is our younger son's cat, named 'Monkey'. Her distinct markings are almost akin to a wild cat's. iPhoneXS/Lightroom Classic/Photoshop.
3rd March 2023

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
