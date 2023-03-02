Sign up
Photo 569
Hot air balloons
This morning 5 hot air balloons flew over Melbourne. The view of the dawn must have been spectacular from a balloon gondola. Judy, my wife, captured this shot showing 2 balloons, with an iPhoneXS. I was showering at the time! Thank you Judy.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely scene. I have always thought it would be wonderful to ride in a hot air balloon.
March 2nd, 2023
