Hot air balloons by briaan
Hot air balloons

This morning 5 hot air balloons flew over Melbourne. The view of the dawn must have been spectacular from a balloon gondola. Judy, my wife, captured this shot showing 2 balloons, with an iPhoneXS. I was showering at the time! Thank you Judy.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
What a lovely scene. I have always thought it would be wonderful to ride in a hot air balloon.
March 2nd, 2023  
