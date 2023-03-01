Previous
Next
Kestrel by briaan
Photo 568

Kestrel

This Australian Kestrel is winking! http://www.raptor.org.au/fcenchroides.html
A small raptor featured at the Healesville Sanctuary https://www.zoo.org.au/healesville/
I appreciate the comments on yesterday's image.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise