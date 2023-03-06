Previous
Delicate by briaan
Photo 573

Delicate

One of the most fascinating creatures on earth. A short life span, from caterpillar to cocoon transforming to a magnificent flying creature. Melbourne Zoo. Counting blessings.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
