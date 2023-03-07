Previous
Gorgeous by briaan
Photo 574

Gorgeous

I love butterflies. Captured in the Butterfly House at the Melbourne Zoo, Victoria, Australia. It tales patience and multiple shots to capture these fast moving creatures.
7th March 2023

Brian

briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
