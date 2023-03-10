Previous
Floral Beauty by briaan
Photo 577

Floral Beauty

https://whatson.melbourne.vic.gov.au/things-to-do/the-conservatory
This afternoon I walked through the Fitzroy Gardens Conservatory. What an experience! A wide range of begonias, impatience, coleus give the experience so many colours. A beautiful experience.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
Photo Details

