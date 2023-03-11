Previous
Fawkner Park by briaan
Fawkner Park

The buildings in the background are part of the CBD of Melbourne. Fawkner Park is 41 hectares first reserved in 1862 and the park was named after Melbourne's co-founder, John Pascoe Fawkner.
https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/parks-open-spaces/major-parks-gardens/Pages/fawkner-park.aspx
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Brian

