Photo 578
Fawkner Park
The buildings in the background are part of the CBD of Melbourne. Fawkner Park is 41 hectares first reserved in 1862 and the park was named after Melbourne's co-founder, John Pascoe Fawkner.
https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/parks-open-spaces/major-parks-gardens/Pages/fawkner-park.aspx
Appreciate feedback on last photo.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
