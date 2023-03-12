Sign up
Photo 579
Moomba
Over the Labour Day long weekend, Melbourne celebrates the Moomba Festival.
https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/moomba-festival
Tonight I enjoyed the balmy evening with thousands of others. The nightly fireworks were spectacular.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
