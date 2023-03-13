Previous
River Fireworks by briaan
Photo 580

River Fireworks

A different perspective of the Moomba fireworks. See yesterday's posting.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Kitty Hawke ace
oh......well captured indeed.
March 13th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
super capture
March 13th, 2023  
