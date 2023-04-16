Previous
Lily by briaan
Lily

One of the lilies from the flower arrangement in yesterday's image. Thanks fo the views and comments for yesterday. Much appreciated. Counting blessings
Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav
