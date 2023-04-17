Previous
Next
Hot Air by briaan
Photo 615

Hot Air

Early this morning 4 hot air balloons were spotted flying over Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This shot shows 2 of the balloons with buildings of Victoria Harbour in the foreground. Thanks for the views and comments on "Lily". Counting blessings
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and scene! Tack sharp with such amazing detail and clarity. Love the different shapes and metallic sheen on the buildings.

Which editing software do you use Brian?
April 17th, 2023  
Brian ace
@ludwigsdiana Lightroom Classic Diana. Thanks for your view and detailed feedback. Always appreciated
April 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
@briaan I keep on coming back to this as I love the effect and edit. Is this freestyle or do you use any of the presets?
April 17th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderfully eclectic skyline, and balloons too! Fav
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise