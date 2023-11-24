Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 830
raindrops abstract
Rainy trip in our car along Collins Street, Melbourne. Trams travel up and down this main street in the CBD.
Thanks very much for your views, comments and favs for "After Glow" to get on PP & TP
Counting blessings
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
830
photos
77
followers
108
following
227% complete
View this month »
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th November 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
I took a frosted windshield yesterday that I may post some day.
November 24th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Fun shot with the colors.
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Send some to us please. Love this shot. fav.
Rain is forecast here and looking at the weather radar I thought we were in for a downpour but sadly it has missed us completely.
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Rain is forecast here and looking at the weather radar I thought we were in for a downpour but sadly it has missed us completely.