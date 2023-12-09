Previous
Dusk by briaan
Dusk

This was taken a couple of days ago with an iPhoneXS. Sun setting below the Bolte Bridge viewed across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Cyclamen".
Grateful for blessings
Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann
So beautiful!
December 9th, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful colors and POV!
December 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Amazing
December 9th, 2023  
Suzanne
It's such a photogenic spot. Well done!
December 9th, 2023  
Diana
Beautiful capture and reflections.
December 9th, 2023  
Beverley
Very beautiful 🤩 the vibrancy and power is so beautiful
December 9th, 2023  
