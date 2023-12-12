Previous
Red by briaan
Photo 848

Red

The flowers on the gladioli stems are opening in the flower arrangement featured yesterday. I love the way the red pops. Looks great on black.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Welcome to our home"
Grateful for blessings
12th December 2023

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana
Oh yes, gorgeous colour and capture.
December 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
So beautiful.
December 12th, 2023  
