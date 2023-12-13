Previous
Cyclamen by briaan
Cyclamen

Like a bird or aeroplane - the cyclamen flower is striking.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 13th, 2023  
