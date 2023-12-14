Previous
Melbourne by briaan
Melbourne

This evening the clouds to the east of Melbourne were dramatic. iPhoneXS shot.
Grateful for blessings
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
John Falconer ace
Great capture
December 14th, 2023  
Wylie ace
fabulous skies!
December 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Very dramatic clouds. Please send us some rain.
December 14th, 2023  
