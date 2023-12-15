Sign up
Photo 851
"Gladi"
Taken a few days ago, the red is so rich.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Melbourne". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs
ace
Seems quite appropriate in Melbourne today as there has just been a memorial service for Barry Humphries.
December 15th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful rich Xmas red!
December 15th, 2023
