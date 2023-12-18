Sign up
Previous
Photo 854
Festive
This evening in overcast conditions I captured this clump of flowers. iPhoneXS
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Cat Yoga?"
Grateful for blessings
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
854
photos
82
followers
111
following
233% complete
View this month »
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th December 2023 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - there's nothing so pretty as a red rose ! fav
December 18th, 2023
