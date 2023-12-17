Previous
Cat Yoga? by briaan
Photo 853

Cat Yoga?

Judy (my wife) caught Astro going through all kinds of stretches and curls. Could it be "Cat Yoga"? Astro is 4 years old & Meteor is 3.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Cat's Paw".
Grateful for blessings
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful, I love it when they do that 😻
How is Judy doing? 🤞🏼💐
December 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so lovely.
December 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful , Astro looks a very contented and happy cat enjoying her own "catty" excercises ! Lovely shot ! fav
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise