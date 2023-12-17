Sign up
Photo 853
Cat Yoga?
Judy (my wife) caught Astro going through all kinds of stretches and curls. Could it be "Cat Yoga"? Astro is 4 years old & Meteor is 3.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Cat's Paw".
Grateful for blessings
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
4
3
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th December 2023 10:06am
Diana
How beautiful, I love it when they do that 😻
How is Judy doing? 🤞🏼💐
December 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
December 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Oh so lovely.
December 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
So delightful , Astro looks a very contented and happy cat enjoying her own "catty" excercises ! Lovely shot ! fav
December 17th, 2023
