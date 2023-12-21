Sign up
Previous
Photo 857
Blue Hour
Tonight's view from our 25th floor apartment is taken after sunset. An HDR image from 7 separate exposures stacked in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit)
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Dusk"
Grateful for all blessings
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
857
photos
84
followers
113
following
234% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st December 2023 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
lovely tones and a great cloud bank too.
December 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and view!
December 21st, 2023
