Blue Hour by briaan
Blue Hour

Tonight's view from our 25th floor apartment is taken after sunset. An HDR image from 7 separate exposures stacked in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit)
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Dusk"
Grateful for all blessings
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
lovely tones and a great cloud bank too.
December 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and view!
December 21st, 2023  
