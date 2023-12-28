Previous
Dusk by briaan
Photo 864

Dusk

Boxing Day evening, this was the view from our 25th floor Apartment balcony. Looking towards the South over Melbourne's CBD.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Too much?"
Grateful for blessings
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise