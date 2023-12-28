Sign up
Photo 864
Dusk
Boxing Day evening, this was the view from our 25th floor Apartment balcony. Looking towards the South over Melbourne's CBD.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Too much?"
Grateful for blessings
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th December 2023 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
