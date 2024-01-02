Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Blue Hour

Tonight the light catching the clouds were breathtaking. Viewed fromour 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria Australia. The view includes Victoria Harbour tp the right and the Yarra River to the left. The Bolte Bridge is distinctive for its 2 'goal-posts' that have structural function for the bridge. This is an HDR-7 using Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit)
Brian

Raymond Brettschneider ace
Loving the dramatic sky!
January 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
How very lovely! Great view and what a sky.
January 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a wonderful view. fav.

Every day must be different from your apartment.
January 2nd, 2024  
