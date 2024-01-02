Blue Hour

Tonight the light catching the clouds were breathtaking. Viewed fromour 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria Australia. The view includes Victoria Harbour tp the right and the Yarra River to the left. The Bolte Bridge is distinctive for its 2 'goal-posts' that have structural function for the bridge. This is an HDR-7 using Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit)

Thanks very much for your views, comments and favs for "NYE-Fireworks"

Grateful for blessings