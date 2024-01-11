Previous
Hay by briaan
Photo 878

Hay

Taken yesterday near the horses' paddock. The light caught the rolls of hay. The scene is typical of rural Australia.
Thanks so much for your views, comments and favs for "Foals"
Grateful for blessings
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very nice composition.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise