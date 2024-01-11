Sign up
Previous
Photo 878
Hay
Taken yesterday near the horses' paddock. The light caught the rolls of hay. The scene is typical of rural Australia.
Thanks so much for your views, comments and favs for "Foals"
Grateful for blessings
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice composition.
January 11th, 2024
