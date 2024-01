Foals

This afternoon I noticed 2 mares, each with a foal in a paddock near the road. By the time I parked the car and got my 150-600 mm Sigma lens mounted on a tripod, the mares headed to the back of the paddock LOL. The location is Doreen in Victoria, Australia. 29 km north-east of Melbourne's Central Business District. Can you see the second foal behind the right hand mare?

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "In the Shade".

